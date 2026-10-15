If you look at Apple’s French regulatory website, you’ll find a listing for an unreleased iPad Smart Folio accessory with the model number A3632, which doesn’t match any of the current or past Smart Folio cases that are designed for the iPad mini (6th generation) or the iPad mini (A17 Pro), which both share the same design.

We’ve seen a similar mistake before when Apple accidentally leaked the “MacBook Neo” brand on Apple’s Regulatory Information website in the EU, and the company quickly pulled that link to its regulatory document from there. This happened just a day before its official introduction.

Whenever Apple uses a new model number for the Smart Folio, this further indicates that the iPad mini will be redesigned in over five years. Rumors suggest that the iPad mini will feature a slightly larger OLED display, a landscape front camera, and the A20 Pro chip. The iPad mini could also feature the N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. For cellular models, the iPad mini could feature either a C1X or C2 cellular modem. But the biggest feature besides OLED has to be the new water-resistant design with potentially a redesigned speaker system. We’ll just have to wait and see how it would sound in real-world usage.

The iPad mini is expected to be announced on October 28 alongside the new Macs, including the OLED MacBook Pros.