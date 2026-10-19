It is official! Apple is now sending out invites to all press members to its second event for this month, titled “Pro and tell.” Even Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, has posted a brief teaser video on X (Twitter) that showed a fun animation of an outlined Apple logo.

Since that Apple logo is lit up so brightly as shown in the video, this substantial contrast in front of a deep black background suggests that Apple will announce two OLED products that have long been rumored along with hardware refreshes for some Macs. This event will take place on October 28 in Los Angeles, CA. While it may not be another “Scary Fast” event like in October 2023, this event should still be exciting for both Apple and tech enthusiasts. Of course, the two OLED products that Apple is set to announce are the redesigned iPad mini and MacBook Pro models. To briefly recap, here’s everything that we should expect to see in this upcoming event:

iMac: This all-in-one computer was last updated with the M4 chip back in October 2024. In fact, it’s currently the oldest model in the current lineup in terms of the generation of Apple silicon it uses, since the rest of the lineup has been updated with an M5 chip or newer. So it’s long overdue for a refresh. The iMac is expected to feature the M6 chip and the N1 wireless networking chip; it may potentially come in newer colors as well.

This all-in-one computer was last updated with the M4 chip back in October 2024. In fact, it’s currently the oldest model in the current lineup in terms of the generation of Apple silicon it uses, since the rest of the lineup has been updated with an M5 chip or newer. So it’s long overdue for a refresh. The iMac is expected to feature the M6 chip and the N1 wireless networking chip; it may potentially come in newer colors as well. iPad mini : This super-compact tablet was last updated back in October 2024 with the A17 Pro chip. Apple is set to bring even bigger changes to that tiny form factor, including a redesign that’s more water-resistant, the A20 Pro chip, a landscape front camera, and most importantly, a slightly larger OLED display.

: This super-compact tablet was last updated back in October 2024 with the A17 Pro chip. Apple is set to bring even bigger changes to that tiny form factor, including a redesign that’s more water-resistant, the A20 Pro chip, a landscape front camera, and most importantly, a slightly larger OLED display. Base 14-inch MacBook Pro : This MacBook Pro model was last updated with the M5 chip last October, and it appears that Apple has been refreshing this model every October since 2023. This year will be no exception, as it will get updated with an M6 chip as well as the N1 wireless networking chip. (The base M5 model lacks the N1 chip, whereas the higher-end Pro/Max models have adopted that chip.)

: This MacBook Pro model was last updated with the M5 chip last October, and it appears that Apple has been refreshing this model every October since 2023. This year will be no exception, as it will get updated with an M6 chip as well as the N1 wireless networking chip. (The base M5 model lacks the N1 chip, whereas the higher-end Pro/Max models have adopted that chip.) OLED MacBook Pro models: As potentially the star of the show for this upcoming event, these MacBook Pro models are expected to get an all-new redesign as well as tandem OLED displays that have direct touchscreen support. This will be the biggest design change since the M1 Pro/M1 Max MacBook Pros back in October 2021. The upcoming MacBook Pros will still feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, but they could feature optional cellular connectivity (either the C1X or C2 modem) for the first time on a MacBook.

We expect Apple to launch these products on November 6, with pre-orders starting on the day Apple unveils them. This will certainly be an exciting showcase that you don’t want to miss. We’ll go into more detail on what we should expect for each of the products listed above, so make sure you bookmark this site to stay up to date on the latest deals and news about Apple.