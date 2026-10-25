Meta has launched Instagram for Apple TV with support for Reels, videos, and live content, as spotted by MacRumors. It is available to install on models running tvOS 26 or tvOS 27. This launch marks another expansion to more Apple platforms, after launching Instagram for iPad back in September of 2025. Now, Instagram can run on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Apple used to offer an Instagram app for watchOS, but that was removed back in 2018.

This isn’t Instagram’s first foray into the TV space. Back in December 2025, Meta started testing it on Amazon Fire TV devices in the U.S. and added support for Google TV devices as well in February 2026. Samsung TVs could run Instagram soon, in June 2026.

Here are the features on Instagram for TV as described by Meta from their Press Release in June:

“ Channels organized around your interests. Instead of debating what to watch, channels make it easier to find videos everyone in the room can enjoy together, whether that’s comedy, sports, or your favorite creators.

Cast Reels from your phone. Found something worth sharing? Send Reels directly from your phone to your TV in just a few taps. Casting is available today on Google TV and Fire TV, including videos from your Saved tab, making it easier to bring your favorite finds to the group.

Stories on the big screen. Catch up on what friends and creators are sharing without crowding around a phone.

Horizontal video. You asked, we listened. We’re testing a dedicated home for horizontal videos, giving creators more ways to reach audiences and making it easier to enjoy content designed for the TV screen.



Here are some of the formats we’re exploring:

Longer-form creator content that enables creators to tell deeper stories and build stronger connections with their audiences through longer-form video on TV.

Episodic series that unfold across multiple episodes, building on viewing behaviors we’ve already seen on Instagram mobile app.

Live on TV , which brings live creator experiences to the big screen and creates new opportunities for people to watch and participate together in real time.”

It seems that Meta is still building the platform for TV, mainly relying on feedback from the community.

Will you be installing it on your Apple TV? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!