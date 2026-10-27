Not only did Apple update the iMac with the M6 chip, but Apple also refreshed the base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same chip. Here’s what you should know about the new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Chip

Introduced in the Mac mini back in August, the base 14-inch MacBook Pro now gets the latest M6 chip from Apple, which is the company’s first 2nm chip that’s made for the Mac. Just like the base Mac mini, this 14-inch MacBook Pro features the same full-fledged M6 chip with 12 CPU cores (2 super / 4 performance cores / 6 efficiency cores) and 12 GPU cores. The M6 chip also features Neural Accelerators in each GPU core and a dual 16-core Neural Engine, and it provides up to 170GB/s memory bandwidth. These improvements will certainly take your professional workflows to the next level.

Connectivity

Following suit with recent Apple products, this 14-inch MacBook Pro features the N1 chip, which is Apple’s custom-designed wireless networking chip that consolidates Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support and improves the performance and reliability of peer-to-peer features such as AirDrop and AirPlay.

This 14-inch MacBook Pro continues to feature the same selection of ports as before: MagSafe, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an SDXC card slot, and an HDMI port. This 14-inch MacBook Pro can support up to two external displays at up to 6K resolution using any combination of Thunderbolt and HDMI ports.

Miscellaneous

This 14-inch MacBook Pro continues to feature a brilliant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR (mini-LED) display and provides exceptional battery life with up to 24 hours of video streaming or up to 16 hours of wireless web browsing.

This machine continues to offer the same memory and storage configurations as its predecessor:

Memory: 16GB / 24GB / 32GB

Storage: 1TB / 2TB / 4TB

However, one thing to note is that the default 16GB configuration provides 153GB/s memory bandwidth, but when you configure the 14-inch MacBook Pro to either 24GB or 32GB of memory, you’ll get faster memory bandwidth at up to 170GB/s.

One small design detail that differentiates this M6 model from its predecessor is that the side keys on the Magic Keyboard now show the glyphs that represent each key instead of the words.

Pricing & Availability

Prices for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 stay the same as yesterday, starting at $1999. Pre-orders begin tomorrow (Wednesday, October 28) at 10:10 a.m. PT, and they will be available starting Friday, November 6. Needless to say, this is just a spec bump overall, but a bigger announcement is set for tomorrow. So make sure you bookmark this site so you’ll get the latest news.

In the meantime, here are the official videos from Apple that summarize the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6.