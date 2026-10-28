Apple’s MacBook Neo is more than an entry-level laptop for students. Powered by the mighty A18 Pro chip and 8GB of memory, it is powerful enough to carry out light work assigned to students. A change in pricing has been reflected on the U.S. education store for MacBook Neo models. The starting price has been changed from $599 to $649, as noted by MacRumors. The student discount has been reduced to half, with eligible buyers now saving $50 off the regular price, down from $100.

The change happened in the past week. Not just for the US market, Apple has changed the local prices in other countries too. A fact to note here is that initially, the MacBook Neo cost just $499 on the education store, and now it has increased by around 30% from the price at launch. Apparently, this wasn’t happening just for the MacBooks. Apple has recently increased the price of iPhones, iPads, etc., with the core reason being the ongoing memory and storage chips shortage.

As a move to reduce misuse of education offers, Apple expanded its UNiDAYS verification to the U.S. and Canada, so buyers who aren’t eligible can no longer buy from the education store. Apple is reportedly planning a second-generation MacBook Neo for launch in the first half of 2027. The new model is expected to have a powerful A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and new colors.

Whether you buy now at a higher price or wait for the newer model, the call is yours. What are your thoughts? Do let us know in the comments.