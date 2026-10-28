We’re less than 24 hours away from Apple revealing the redesigned OLED MacBook Pro models at tomorrow’s “Pro and tell” Apple Experience in Los Angeles, CA, where there will be an in-person showcase to debut the product.

Now, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg posted on X some last-minute details regarding the highly anticipated pro laptops, including the price. As previously rumored, the redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to be more expensive than the current MacBook Pro, and that could be largely due to the advanced tandem OLED displays that also support direct touch input. While many analysts and enthusiasts speculated around a $500 price increase over the current 14-inch model with M5, we didn’t have a clear estimate based on follow-up reports until now.

According to Gurman, Apple “discussed” internally that they may charge $2,899 for the redesigned 14-inch model with an M5 Pro chip. Assuming Apple were to carry over the $500 price gap between the 14-inch and 16-inch models, this could mean that the redesigned 16-inch model could start at least $3,399. When compared to the current mini-LED models, this would mean that the OLED models would be a $400 premium over the older design.

To put things in perspective, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M5 chip started at $2,199 and $2,699. After the price hikes went into effect in June, they now start at $2,499 and $2,999, respectively. Still, Gurman believes that the current mini-LED models will stick around even after the debut of the OLED models.

NEW: Apple bets customers will pay a big premium for touch-screen, OLED laptops. The company has discussed charging $400 more, pricing the 14-inch touch MacBook Pro from $2,899. That could make the 16-inch model at least $3,399. https://t.co/f8DjKUXqHB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 27, 2026

We’ve seen this before back in 2012 when Apple introduced the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, which started at $2,199 – a $400 price increase over the (non-Retina) unibody 15-inch MacBook Pro, which started at $1,799. Later in October of that year, Apple introduced the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, which started at $1,699 – a $500 price increase over the unibody 13-inch MacBook Pro, which started at $1,199. Furthermore, Apple continued to offer the unibody MacBook Pros alongside the thinner Retina MacBook Pros until Apple eventually phased out the older design, as prices for the Retina models went down.

As previously reported, the OLED models will continue to feature both the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, but Gurman reiterated that those machines will feature thinner bezels and a design that will be “ever so slightly” thinner. However, Gurman added new details about this upcoming design. Apparently, the hinge is reported to be even sturdier than ever. This would allow the screen to stay in place better when the user touches the screen. We’ll see how that would play out, as ironically, the iPhone Duo has been plagued with hinge problems.

Ironically, one of the big things Apple will be touting for the OLED XDR touch MacBook Pro on Wednesday (ever so slightly thinner case, thinner bezels, noticeably lighter) is its revamped hinge that is more stable so touching the screen doesn't make it rock during usage. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 26, 2026

Additionally, Gurman added that the design will be substantially lighter since Apple has apparently reworked the cooling system that would cut weight and dissipate hot air more efficiently through the hinge.

This sounds like the most exciting update we’ve ever seen in a MacBook Pro in five years. I can imagine the doors opening for the in-person event with people having breakfast before the show begins, and John Ternus walking on the stage to showcase those machines, which I expect to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with pre-orders following shortly at 10:10 for all the just-announced products for this week. So make sure you bookmark this site so you’ll get the latest news when those products come out.