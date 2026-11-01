Earlier this week, Apple announced the long-awaited refresh to the iPad mini, which now finally features an OLED display and is powered by the A20 Pro chipset, the same chipset that’s on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo, but with a catch.

Apple has revealed the battery capacity of the iPad mini 8 in the EU energy label, as noted by GSMArena. The new mini comes with a 4900 mAh battery, down from 5034 mAh that the previous iPad mini had. This is a small decrease of 2.66%, and Apple still expects the same battery life from both devices.

The A20 Pro chip with a 2nm architecture will play a major role in battery efficiency, as already seen in the iPhone 18 Pro series. However, there’s a catch. The 128GB and 256GB variants come with a binned A20 Pro chip with a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, a 7-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The higher-end 512GB variant comes with a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores, a 7-core GPU, and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine. Now, since the binned version lacks one efficiency core, it may impact battery life in certain scenarios when compared to the higher-end variant. For tasks involving the Neural Engine, the higher-end A20 Pro chip could end up saving more battery as it has double the cores, leading to it completing the task much faster (race to idle).

That said, it’s not just the chip doing all the work to save battery. Since the new mini features an OLED Display instead of an LCD, it could save on power by switching off individual pixels when displaying content where some areas are pitch black.

The iPad mini also supports fast charging, but you’ll need to buy a separate adapter rather than what’s already in the box. More on that here.

It comes in two finishes: Midnight and Starlight, with a starting price of $699. Pre-orders are live, with availability beginning on Friday, November 6th. Will you be upgrading to the new iPad mini? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!