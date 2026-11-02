Last week, Apple unveiled the OLED iPad mini with the A20 Pro chip as the newest model in the iPad lineup. But Apple’s got even bigger plans for its larger iPad models. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, he indicated in the latest weekly edition of his Power On newsletter that Apple is planning to launch three new iPad models in the first half of 2027.

Starting off the list, previous rumors claimed that the next entry-level iPad will get upgraded with the A19 chip from the current A16 chip. Since the A19 chip features 8GB of memory, this will finally enable Apple Intelligence and Siri AI for the first time on this iPad. The upgraded model could also feature the N1 wireless networking chip and the C1X cellular modem in cellular models. Expect this iPad to still use LCD technology instead of OLED.

For the iPad Air, Gurman expects it to be the next product to adopt OLED, following suit with the just-announced iPad mini and MacBook Pro with PROLED display. Since the current iPad Air features the M4 chip, the next model should feature the M5 chip. I would like to see the next iPad Air adopting the same design as the iPad mini, bringing both water resistance and the Acoustic Display to the iPad Air. It’d be sad to see fewer color options for the next iPad Air since the OLED iPad mini now comes in midnight and starlight. After all, the iPad Air seems to follow suit with the iPad mini in some ways. When the iPad mini was redesigned in September 2021, it brought Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and new colors. When Apple updated the iPad Air in March 2022, Apple carried over those features to that iPad Air, including the same colors (with an additional blue color). The next iPad Air could also feature the C2 cellular modem for cellular models.

Last, but not least, Gurman expects the iPad Pro to feature a vapor chamber cooling system, just like on the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro, and the iPhone Duo. I personally don’t expect a major redesign for the next iPad Pro, though. The next iPad Pro will more than likely feature the M6 chip that we saw on the Mac mini, iMac, and 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the C2 cellular modem.

If Apple were to announce these three iPads, I’d expect Apple to update them around March since Apple tends to announce some of its products in the month. Earlier in March of this year, Apple introduced the iPhone 17e, the M4 iPad Air, the M5 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro/M5 Max, and the all-new MacBook Neo. Who knows? Apple could have back-to-back product announcements again in March 2027, where the company could potentially debut these products:

iPhone 18e, iPhone 18, and iPhone Air (2nd generation)

iPad (A19), iPad Air (M5), and iPad Pro (M6)

MacBook Air (M6) and redesigned MacBook Pro (14-inch, M7)

Are you excited for the new iPad models coming this spring? Let us know in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.