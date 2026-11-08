Apple has given developers a small yet powerful addition to the cancellation flow. Now, the developers would be able to retain customers with one last pitch, a retention message feature. The notification comes in between the cancellation flow so that customers see it before they complete the cancellation process. The message can be customized to show text, images, or a special offer. A last-minute offer could be a mind changer, and this applies to auto-renewable subscriptions too.

The feature can be configured in App Store Connect. Developers can decide which subscribers see a message and how long to wait before showing another one. There’s also a separate Retention Messaging API. This lets an app choose the message based on the person’s subscription details. This is not open to everyone, as Apple gives API access on request.

So it won’t be a clean exit anymore. For subscribers, this likely results in more discount offers and “reasons to stay” screens before they cancel. One more screen or prompt could make the process trickier; it adds a step to something people want to finish quickly. Whether that helps or annoys depends on how developers use it.

What do you think about the new feature? Do let us know in the comments.