Apple has started rolling out watchOS 27.2.1, watchOS 26.6.1, and visionOS 27.2.1 to the public. These updates come two weeks after the release of watchOS 27.2 and visionOS 27.2 to the public, which included enhancements to Siri AI, a new Apple Music icon, a new gesture, fixes to several security vulnerabilities, and more.

The new versions are expected to bring more stability and a better experience for users running previous versions. The release notes for watchOS 27.2.1 seem to be the same as watchOS 27.2: “This update provides enhancements to Siri AI, including the ability to retain useful context from previous Siri interactions, draw from a wider range of personal context, and deliver faster responses on your watch. This update also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Watch.

Siri AI

• Siri AI can recall your past conversations, so you can ask Siri about something it told you before, like the restaurants it recommended last week

• Siri AI can draw from more sources to give you a great answer, including photos attached in Messages, Calendar event attendees, your voicemails, and better results from Safari history and Reading List trom your phone

• Excluded Apps lets you choose which apps Siri, Search, and suggestions can access, all from one setting on your phone

• Siri AI now provides faster responses on Apple Watch

• Siri AI is available in more languages, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. Siri AI is not available in the EU or mainland China

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100“

Apple has also started rolling out watchOS 26.6.1 for the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, SE 2, and Ultra 1, likely with the same security fixes as watchOS 27.2.1.

Both Apple Vision Pro models (M2 and M5) have also received a visionOS 27.2.1 update today. Apple has not released any tvOS update yet.

Apple is expected to publish entries on its security webpage for the vulnerabilities that have been fixed.

It is worth noting that the oldest Apple Watch receiving an update today is the Series 6 from 2020. Although the update won’t bring any of the new features to older devices, it will still keep the device secure with the update.

If you already have watchOS/visionOS 27.3 beta installed on your device, you will NOT see these updates. How was your experience with the previous version? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!