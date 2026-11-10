Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo have been out for several weeks, but we still have upgrades for Apple’s lower-end iPhone models to look forward to. In a new report, shared on Weibo, from the leaker “Fixed Focus Digital,” they revealed new details about both the iPhone 18e and the iPhone 18, including the alleged schematics of both phones’ internals with the codenames “Nevera” (iPhone 18e) and “Taycan” (iPhone 18). Furthermore, the report suggests that the lower-cost iPhone 18e will closely match the standard iPhone 18 in two ways.

First, the iPhone 18e is expected to get a slightly larger display at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 17e); this would match the current display size for the iPhone 17 (and will presumably be the same display size for the succeeding iPhone 18). However, since the current iPhone 17’s display has always-on capabilities and 120Hz ProMotion technology, it’s possible that Apple could still cap the iPhone 18e’s display at 60Hz. But with the same display size as the upcoming iPhone 18, this could mean that the Dynamic Island will finally come to the iPhone “e” models for the very first time.

Additionally, both the iPhone 18e and the iPhone 18 will feature an even larger battery that’s rated at 4,430 mAh. You’ve heard that right; both of these phones will have the exact same battery. The schematics suggested that the standard model would have extra space to accommodate changes to the bottom speaker and haptic engine. Unsurprisingly, the schematics depicted that the iPhone 18 will continue to feature a dual camera system (on the back) while the iPhone 18e will retain a single rear camera as with the current models. Although the report hasn’t mentioned this, it’s likely that the iPhone 18e will continue to omit Apple’s Ultra Wideband chip to maintain this product differentiation from the higher-end models.

In terms of other specs, Digital Chat Station previously expected both the iPhone 18e and the iPhone 18 to feature the next-generation A20 chip, which will be based on the 2nm process for better efficiency. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that both of these phones will come equipped with 9GB of memory, up from 8GB on the current models, oddly enough. Both of these phones will likely feature Apple’s C2 cellular modem for improved efficiency and performance when connected to cellular networks compared to Apple’s C1X and Snapdragon X80 modems on the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 17, respectively.

Both of these phones are expected to be updated in the spring of 2027. When they first launched, the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 17 started at $599 and $699, respectively, with 256GB of storage. However, when Apple announced the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo, their starting prices increased by $100, so it’s unclear whether those phones would get another price hike. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you holding off for Apple’s upcoming lower-end iPhones? Sound off in the comments below.