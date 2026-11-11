As you may know, Apple has held its annual four-day shopping event that starts on Black Friday and ends on Cyber Monday, and this year should be no exception. Last year, Apple announced its shopping event on Thursday, November 20, 2025 – just eight days before the event commenced on Friday, November 28, and it lasted until Monday, December 1.

This shopping event has been live in many countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and more. The promotion may vary from country to country, but in the United States, Apple has been offering Apple Gift Cards when purchasing an eligible product. It should be worth noting that this promotion generally does not apply to recently announced products, so devices such as the iPhone Duo or the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display will likely not be eligible for this promotion.

With that said, these are the products that are more likely to be eligible for the Apple Gift Card offer (note that these are just pure speculation and based on past offers):

Mac MacBook Neo 13-inch / 15-inch MacBook Air (M5) 14-inch / 16-inch MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display (M5 Pro / M5 Max)

iPad iPad (A16) 11-inch / 13-inch iPad Air (M4) 11-inch / 13-inch iPad Pro (M5)

iPhone iPhone 16 iPhone 17e iPhone 17 iPhone Air

Apple Watch Apple Watch SE 3

AirPods AirPods Pro 3 AirPods Max 2

Home HomePod (2nd-generation) [the full-size model]

Accessories Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) Magic Keyboard for iPad Air Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Apple Pencil Pro



Select Beats products may also be eligible for this four-day shopping event.

If you’ve got your eyes set on some of the recently announced Apple products, this shopping event may not be for you, as you could easily find huge discounts from authorized resellers such as Amazon and Best Buy. You won’t find real discounts on those products that will be eligible for this offer either, but the fact that those products will include an Apple Gift Card during the sale could still make them a better value for what you’re paying for since you can actually redeem those Apple Gift Cards for just about anything you’ll purchase from Apple, including towards Apple’s accessories, apps for the App Store, or even Apple’s own subscriptions such as Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Creator Studio. Plus, the benefits of buying products directly from the Apple Online Store are that you get to choose your band for your Apple Watch or customize your Mac with the memory and storage that you prefer.

Apple’s Shopping Event for 2026 should be announced just a week before Thanksgiving, around November 19, and the event will start this Black Friday (November 27) and end on Cyber Monday (November 30).

Will you be planning to take advantage of Apple’s Shopping Event, or do you still prefer actual discounts from resellers? Sound off in the comments below.