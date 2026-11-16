Apple has started rolling out the second betas of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, watchOS 27.3, and visionOS 27.3 to developers. These updates come two weeks after the release of the first beta versions, which included several new features and changes, including Vertical Tabs and Adaptive Dark Mode in Safari, a more capable Siri AI, updates to Standby Mode, Audio Intelligence for Apple Watch, and more.

Apple is expected to add more features and further refinements in this beta and the coming beta versions, and we will keep you updated on the changes.

The next beta versions are expected to be released after one week, and we can expect the final versions to be released to the public by early December, as Apple will start preparing for version 27.4 before the holidays. Usually, the first beta of the .3 versions is released mid-December, but since Apple skipped the release of iOS 27.1 for all devices except the iPhone Duo and moved straight to iOS 27.2, it effectively moved the release dates for the .3 versions ahead.

Apple has yet to release the second betas of macOS 27.3 and tvOS 27.3, and we will update this post when Apple releases them.

Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more features in these updates? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!