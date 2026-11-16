Apple has recently released both of its flagship iPhone models – the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo – and we’re just less than twelve months away from when we expect Apple to unveil its 20th anniversary iPhone. This time, a leaker who goes by “Fixed Focus Digital” has posted on Weibo about new details for the anticipated upcoming product.

According to the source, the device will feature a similar glass back design as the iPhone Air, which suggests that the upcoming device will have a more premium design overall, with a 2.5D effect where all four edges on both the front and back will curve into a slim, polished metallic frame, which infers that the 20th anniversary iPhone could use titanium again as the base. And since the frame will be polished with a mirror-like shine, the design will closely align with both the iPhone Air and the iPhone Duo. I’ve had a good feeling that the iPhone Air will mark the future of iPhone designs, and all signs are now pointing to this upcoming smartphone. The source also claims that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will retain several key design elements such as the physical side buttons, antenna lines, and the camera plateau based on the illustration attached in the post.

Overall, it seems that this iPhone will take design cues from the iPhone Air with its more minimalistic design as well as pay homage to the iPhone X from 2017 with its alleged rounded edges. These broader design details support Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman’s claims about this iPhone featuring curved glass edges, thinner display bezels, and a slim metal frame.

We expect Apple to announce this 20th anniversary iPhone in September 2027; however, it remains to be seen what this iPhone will be officially called. Given that Apple skipped the number 9 and jumped to 10 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone with the “iPhone X” (pronounced iPhone “ten”) brand, it seems very likely that Apple could skip “19” altogether in favor of “20” to commemorate that similar milestone.

This is clearly one of the most exciting products to look forward to next year. Will you be holding off on this iPhone when it comes out? Let us know in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.