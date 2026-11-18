Usually, when Apple releases a major release of watchOS, it brings a few new watch faces that could bring a new style to your Apple Watch. However, with watchOS 27, we got just one new watch face, and that is the Siri Modular face. This watch face looks a bit underwhelming, or less creative compared to other watch faces, in my opinion, but since Siri AI has been the top feature that Apple is promoting this year, there’s no other watch face to showcase it other than this one. The recent beta that launched to developers earlier this week brings two new styles to this watch face.

Originally, Siri Modular features three style options:

Large digital click + three circular complications

Compact digital clock + Smart Stack title + three circular complications

Large digital clock + Smart Stack tile

As announced several weeks ago, Apple is planning to bring two new Siri features to the latest Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 later this year: Siri Recap and Live Rewind. The upcoming two new styles will incorporate these features in a pill-shaped module that features an array of three buttons that allow you to view older Siri conversations, invoke Siri AI, and go to Siri Recaps to get a high-level text summary based on what you were listening to.

The two new style options, as shown in the featured image, will be:

Large digital clock + three-button Siri module

Small button + Smart Stack tile + three-button Siri module

With up to five styles, this makes the Siri Modular face even more versatile in letting you choose the best style that you like best, so you can always invoke Siri with just a single tap.

watchOS 27.3 is expected to be released to the public next month. Will you be trying out the new styles of the Siri Modular face? Let us know in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.