Apple has officially announced its annual Black Friday event! Last year’s event was officially called the “Apple Store Shopping Event,” but this year, it seems that Apple is renaming its event to “Apple Store Black Friday Event.” Just like clockwork, this event will start on Black Friday and end on Cyber Monday; in other words, the event will go live from November 27 through November 30, 2026. Just like last year, Apple will offer an Apple Gift Card up to $300 when you buy an eligible product. According to Apple, here’s the list of eligible products that will be part of this upcoming promotion, along with the value of the Apple Gift Card:

iPhone

iPhone 17e : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card iPhone 16 : $75 Apple Gift Card

: $75 Apple Gift Card iPhone 17 : $75 Apple Gift Card

: $75 Apple Gift Card iPhone Air: $100 Apple Gift Card

Mac

MacBook Air 13-inch/15-inch (M5) : $200 Apple Gift Card

: $200 Apple Gift Card MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5 Pro or M5 Max) : $250 Apple Gift Card

: $250 Apple Gift Card MacBook Pro 16-inch (M5 Pro or M5 Max) : $300 Apple Gift Card

: $300 Apple Gift Card Mac mini: $100 Apple Gift Card

iPad

iPad Air 11-inch/13-inch (M4) : $100 Apple Gift Card

: $100 Apple Gift Card iPad Pro 11-inch/13-inch (M5): $125 Apple Gift Card

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 3 : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Apple Watch Series 12 : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Apple Watch Ultra 4: $100 Apple Gift Card

AirPods

AirPods 5 : $25 Apple Gift Card

: $25 Apple Gift Card AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case : $25 Apple Gift Card

: $25 Apple Gift Card AirPods Pro 3 : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card AirPods Max 2: $75 Apple Gift Card

Home

HomePod mini 2 : $25 Apple Gift Card

: $25 Apple Gift Card HomePod: $50 Apple Gift Card

Beats

Beats Pill : $25 Apple Gift Card

: $25 Apple Gift Card Beats Studio Buds + : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Beats Solo 4 : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Powerbeats Fit : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Powerbeats Pro 2 : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Beats Studio Pro : $50 Apple Gift Card

: $50 Apple Gift Card Beats 360: $75 Apple Gift Card

Accessories

$25 Apple Gift Card when purchasing any of the accessories below: Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (both sizes) Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (both sizes) Apple Pencil Pro Anker 3-in-1 Cube with Qi2 Belkin UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Charger Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand Mophie Roam 3-in-1 Travel Charger Twelve South ButterFly SE 2-in-1 USB-C Qi 2.2 Travel Charger Nimble Podium 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Rains 14” Puffer Laptop Cover for iPad and MacBook Rains 16” Puffer Laptop Cover for MacBook Rains Utility MacBook Sleeve 14” Rains Utility MacBook Sleeve 16”



As you can see, Apple products that were announced recently, such as the iPhone Duo and the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, will not be part of this promotion. The major exceptions are: the Apple Watch Series 12, the Apple Watch Ultra 4, the AirPods 5 (both models), and the HomePod mini.

It should be worth noting that, according to Apple, “refurbished products, end-of-life products, and open box returns sold as-is are not eligible for this offer.”

Of course, real discounts for many of Apple’s products listed here could be found at many Apple Authorized Resellers, but when a product sold at MSRP includes a complimentary Apple Gift Card, that could add some value to the purchase overall since you could redeem that card toward future Apple purchases such as Apple’s accessories, subscriptions, or in-app store purchases. Refer to Apple’s webpage for more details about this sale event.

Will you be taking advantage of this promotion? Sound off in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.