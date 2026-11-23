Apparently, Apple isn’t done with product launches for this year, as according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he expects Apple to release several new (PRODUCT)RED versions of its existing products and accessories.

This news definitely came out of the (red? – bad pun intended), but this will definitely be interesting since the last (PRODUCT)RED version that Apple offered was with the Apple Watch Series 9, which was introduced in September 2023. At the same time, Apple stopped offering a (PRODUCT)RED variant of the standard iPhone model starting with the iPhone 15. Eventually, Apple would phase out (PRODUCT)RED versions of its existing iPhone/Apple Watch models and accessories, including the iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe. In fact, Apple stopped offering a RED color option for the iPhone when it discontinued the iPhone SE (3rd generation) in place of the iPhone 16e back in February 2025, and Apple even sold its last (PRODUCT)RED iPhone case in March 2026, as discovered by MacRumors. So after a few years, this return should come as a surprise, in my opinion.

Without further ado, here are the products and accessories that will be offered in a (PRODUCT)RED variant, according to the source:

HomePod mini 2 – Recently launched on October 30, this variant will come in a red mesh exterior, potentially with color-matching symbols on the top and braided cable.

– Recently launched on October 30, this variant will come in a red mesh exterior, potentially with color-matching symbols on the top and braided cable. AirPods Max 2 – This model was last updated earlier this year after several years with no updates since the original model. Furthermore, this will be a more interesting variant, since its exterior will largely be silver/white, despite this variant being called otherwise. Specifically, it will feature a silver aluminum finish with white mesh ear cushions/mesh headband, and the only design element that will be red is the Digital Crown. Fun fact: we’ve actually seen a red Digital Crown before; it was on the cellular models of Apple Watch Series 3. Even the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 variant that launched in March 2017 had a red aluminum enclosure with a white glass frame, which was considered a polarizing design choice to some people.

– This model was last updated earlier this year after several years with no updates since the original model. Furthermore, this will be a more interesting variant, since its exterior will largely be silver/white, despite this variant being called otherwise. Specifically, it will feature a silver aluminum finish with white mesh ear cushions/mesh headband, and the only design element that will be red is the Digital Crown. Fun fact: we’ve actually seen a red Digital Crown before; it was on the cellular models of Apple Watch Series 3. Even the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 variant that launched in March 2017 had a red aluminum enclosure with a white glass frame, which was considered a polarizing design choice to some people. Apple’s Wrist Strap – Recently launched alongside Apple’s first-party cases for the iPhone 18 Pro, this simple accessory attaches to any of Apple’s official cases for iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Air for a convenient, hands-free way to care for these devices. This Wrist Strap will also work with AirPods Pro cases (AirPods Pro 2 or later)

– Recently launched alongside Apple’s first-party cases for the iPhone 18 Pro, this simple accessory attaches to any of Apple’s official cases for iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Air for a convenient, hands-free way to care for these devices. This Wrist Strap will also work with AirPods Pro cases (AirPods Pro 2 or later) Apple Watch Sport Band – It’s been a while since we’ve seen a red Apple Watch Sport Band. The original variant of that band actually came bundled with the original stainless steel models of the Apple Watch as a special edition. Apple also offered a (PRODUCT)RED option for the aluminum case with the Series 6, 7, 8, and 9, and those featured a complimentary band. So it would be nice to see this option making a comeback to Apple’s most default band option.

These accessories will likely launch on Tuesday, December 1, which is World AIDS Day. As with before, when purchasing these products, the proceeds will go towards fighting AIDS in Africa. All in all, these products will be a great cause, and it continues Apple’s philanthropic efforts since the beginning of its partnership back in October 2006 with the iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED special edition.

Will you be picking up any of these versions of Apple’s aforementioned products/accessories? Sound off in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.