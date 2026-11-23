The latest, most compact iPad mini launched earlier this week, and Amazon already has a great deal on this powerful device for just $599 in time for Black Friday shopping; that is just $100 off the MSRP when buying it from Apple.

This deal is available for the 128GB Starlight Wi-Fi model, and if you order one today, you could get it as soon as November 28 if you opt for free delivery.

This latest iteration of the iPad mini is the biggest leap for that device since the original model. One of the most major features is the Super Retina XDR (OLED) display, which is a substantial upgrade over the LCD technology. This is essential since OLED enables every pixel to be individually lit with no backlight required. This results in better contrast ratios (1 million:1), higher brightness levels, and improved efficiency levels overall. This iPad mini can go as low as 1 nit of minimum brightness, so you can comfortably read late at night. Additionally, this new iPad mini now has the Acoustic Display, which places speakers behind the display for an immersive sound experience. As a result, it now has an IP67 rating for water- and dust-resistance, so you can have peace of mind when taking your iPad mini out on a rainy day or just reading by the poolPad mini out on a rainy day or just reading by the pool. This device packs in the incredibly powerful A20 Pro chip, the N1 wireless networking chip, and the C2 cellular modem for cellular models.

The new iPad mini starts at 128GB of storage, but you could configure it to either 256GB or 512GB of storage. You can also opt for the cellular models.