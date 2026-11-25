Mark Gurman from Bloomberg came out with a new report on what may be one of the most exciting products to look forward to next year. As mentioned in his latest episode of his Power On podcast, he expects Apple to launch not one, but two new hardware refreshes for the MacBook Air for next year.

Apple has been refreshing the MacBook Air every spring with new M-series chips since 2024, so having a second refresh next year should come as a surprise. Gurman further iterates that this second hardware refresh could potentially be an all-new redesign that will feature an OLED display. As a refresher, the current design for the MacBook Air was introduced at WWDC 2022 for the M2 MacBook Air. The following year at WWDC 2023, Apple introduced a larger 15-inch MacBook Air while keeping the same M2 chip as the smaller 13-inch model. In March 2024, Apple updated both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip. Since then, the MacBook Air has had a more consistent update cycle where it gets refreshed in March with the latest (standard) M-series chip, and the overall design has stayed the same too.

So for next year, Apple will likely update the MacBook Air with the M6 chip along with other minor spec updates around March, and Apple could unveil an all-new redesign for the MacBook Air as early as late 2027. If you recall, Gurman expects the MacBook Air to be one of Apple’s next major products to transition from LCD to OLED displays, and he expects that laptop to adopt the advanced display technology by the end of 2028, so the timing would line up quite well. A related rumor from The Elec claimed that the MacBook Air would get an Oxide TFT LCD panel as a “stopgap” upgrade before going all-in on OLED displays, but judging from today’s report, it looks like the MacBook Air is going straight to OLED after all. Here’s what Gurman has to say about the “big MacBook Air overhaul:”

The next MacBook Air project, J913 and J915, the 13-inch version and the 15-inch version, that is coming in spring 2027 alongside the MacBook Neo 2. And this is going to be another “chip and ship,” so a chip refresh. And we are getting to the end of the road here for the current MacBook Air design. The current MacBook Air design was introduced in ’22, was refreshed in ’23 with the 15-inch model. We’re now in 2027. MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular computer, and they need to keep it very fresh. And so my anticipation is 2027-2028 is when we’re going to get the big MacBook Air overhaul. And I think OLED will be part of that conversation.

If we were to get two hardware refreshes for the MacBook Air this year, this would be quite similar to this year’s MacBook Pro lineup:

March 2026: MacBook Pro with mini-LED display got refreshed with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

October 2026: All-new redesign for MacBook Pro debuted with PROLED display while keeping the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The base 14-inch model also got refreshed with the M6 chip while maintaining an older design.

So I’d expect the redesigned MacBook Air to feature either an M6 or an M7 chip depending on the timing. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the OLED display for the upcoming MacBook Air would be “inferior” to the PROLED display in some way. We saw this with the latest iPad mini, where the OLED is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate, and it’s not as bright as the tandem OLED display on the iPad Pro. Either way, this is going to be an exciting time for those who have been waiting to upgrade to a MacBook Air.

Will you be planning to get the redesigned MacBook Air when it comes out? Sound off in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.

*For the M2 series, the 13-inch MacBook Air came with a binned M2 chip (8-core GPU) for the base model, but it could be configured with the full-on M2 (10-core GPU) chip. On the other hand, the 15-inch MacBook Air came with a full-on M2 chip as standard. It’s always been like this for future iterations since then.