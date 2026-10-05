Holy smokes! If you think this month will be another big month for Apple, think again. As you may know, last week Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to have another press event on October 13 to announce several new products that are designed for the home. This includes the updated Apple TV and HomePod mini as well as the highly anticipated all-new smart home hub, which is rumored to pay homage to the iconic iMac G4‘s design.

Now, as reported by MacRumors, multiple sources indicate that Apple plans to announce even more new products in the last week of October. This next set of launches will most likely be for Apple’s upcoming Macs, which have long been rumored for a while, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect. This will include: the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, the 24-inch iMac with the M6 chip, and, saving the best for last, the all-new redesigned touchscreen MacBook Pros with tandem OLED displays and M5 Pro/M5 Max chips. Apple announced earlier that the highest-end Mac Studio configuration with the M5 Ultra and 512GB RAM would be available in “late October.”

The 8th-generation iPad mini has also been long rumored to be announced this season; however, it remains to be seen whether it would be announced alongside the new home products or the new Macs. It could potentially be announced via a press release similar to the A17 Pro iPad mini back in October 2024, but I’d highly doubt that.

Isn’t this an exciting time for some new hardware? Buckle up, everyone, because you’re in for a wild ride as it’s going to be a really busy month for Apple in time for the holiday shopping season! Bookmark this website to stay up to date on the latest Apple news and deals.