Not only Apple will announce its all-new smart home hub that is now rumored to be dubbed “HomeView” in its upcoming “Welcome Home” event, but the company is also expected update both the Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini, which haven’t seen an update in four and six years, respectively. Now, as part of the weekly edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg expects the HomePod mini to come with these improvements.

Starting off with the HomePod mini, Gurman expects it to feature the S10 chip. Currently, the HomePod mini features the S5 chip – the same one found in the Apple Watch Series 5 and the original Apple Watch SE. The S10 chip was previously used in the older Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Series 11, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, so while this S-series chip is certainly not the fastest in terms of raw CPU performance, this chip is still capable enough to run the Siri AI, which will certainly be the star feature for this HomePod mini. Gurman also expects this HomePod mini to serve as an “extension” for the upcoming HomeView, as they will work seamlessly when it comes to syncing with voice commands and music playback.

As previously leaked by MacRumors, the HomePod mini is expected to come in newer shades of pink, green, and blue, along with the more traditional midnight and white color options. Apple has been integrating its own in-house networking chips across its product categories, and the next HomePod mini will be no exception. Currently, the HomePod mini features the long-in-the-tooth Wi-Fi 4 standard, so we expect the next HomePod mini to feature the N1 chip, which offers the most updated standards that include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support.

The HomePod mini currently starts at $129 (was $99 before the price hike in June), so I’d expect this HomePod mini to stay at the same price as before. Gurman expects the HomePod mini to ship on October 30, but he has no word on when pre-orders will start. If you’re holding out on a HomePod mini, it looks like you won’t have to wait long now.