According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to invite several press members to another “Apple Experience” that will last two days, from October 27 to October 28, and it will be located in Los Angeles, California.

Apple’s marketing team is preparing events for influencers in LA surrounding this launch, on the evening of Oct. 27 and across the day of Oct. 28. https://t.co/6r4yyWiVr1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 11, 2026

As you may know, Apple is planning to have two product launches this month. The first launch, which will happen tomorrow, will be focused on Apple’s smart home products and other third-party accessories that Apple co-developed. That Apple Experience will be located in Tribeca, New York, for the media press members to get their hands on tomorrow’s products.

The second launch will, of course, happen in the last week of October, when Apple will showcase several new Macs, including the OLED MacBook Pro models with touchscreens, as well as the long-rumored iPad mini with OLED display. Since there’ll be another “Apple Experience” then for the press to get their hands on the upcoming Macs and iPad mini, you should expect to receive press releases for those products instead of a traditional live-streamed Apple Event.

Apple actually did a similar rollout before when it introduced its very first M4-based Macs back in October 2024:

Monday, October 28 saw the debut of the iMac with M4,

Tuesday, October 29 saw the debut of the Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro, and

Wednesday, October 30 saw the debut of the MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

Shortly after the announcement of the M4-based MacBook Pro models, Apple had an Apple Experience for the press to get their hands on those Macs.

It’s unclear which products Apple will announce first on October 27 and the following day, but maybe Apple could announce the new products without the redesigns first and then the redesigned products the following day? What if Apple announces the OLED iPad mini first and then the new Macs the following day? After all, Apple has rolled out new products back-to-back several times, especially early this year back in March, when Apple saved the newest product for last:

March 2: iPhone 17e and iPad Air (M4)

March 3: MacBook Air (M5) and MacBook Pro (M5 Pro/M5 Max)

March 4: MacBook Neo

There are just so many possibilities in the order for Apple to announce these products:

OLED iPad mini

MacBook Pro (M6)

iMac (M6)

OLED MacBook Pro (M5 Pro/M5 Max)

Still, I’m willing to bet your bottom dollar that Apple will continue to save the best for last by introducing the OLED MacBook Pros on October 28, concluding that product launch for not only this month, but also for this year, as Mark Gurman expects this product launch to be the last for 2026.

We’re less than 24 hours until we expect Apple to update both the Apple TV and HomePod mini and unveil the long-rumored and highly anticipated “HomeView,” which will be Apple’s smart home hub. Make sure you bookmark this page so you’ll hear about the latest product announcements starting tomorrow!