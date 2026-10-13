Not only did Apple unveil the HomePod mini 2 and the Apple HomeView, but Apple also updated the Apple TV 4K with even bigger changes that further enhance the cinematic experience.

Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote just got smarter

The Apple TV 4K now features the A19 chip, which delivers up to 50 percent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance than the A15 chip found in the previous generation. With those improvements, you’ll find a more responsive experience when it comes to quickly navigating between apps, along with smoother animations. The built-in dedicated AV1 decoder brings high-quality streaming to Apple TV for the first time while consuming less bandwidth. The Siri Remote also gets smarter while retaining the same design as before, as it now adds Find My support with Precision Finding. Now that it has built-in speakers, it could also play a sound for users to easily find the remote, similar to how it works with AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro 3. The new Apple TV 4K also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, presumably enabled by the N1 networking chip (will confirm that once teardowns are live).

Apple TV 4K now delivers a hands-free experience

For the first time, the new Apple TV 4K now offers a completely hands-free experience as it features three far-field microphones and advanced echo cancellation, so users summon the new Siri AI by invoking either the “Hey Siri” or “Siri” command to access across many apps or start listening/watching their favorite content, even when the audio is playing.

Apple TV 4K now enables a more immersive sound system

It’s been known to set up two HomePods for an immersive Spatial Audio experience, but the new Apple TV 4K is raising the bar again as it now enables users to pair four HomePod models for an even more immersive surround sound experience. This works with either the just-announced HomePod mini 2 or the HomePod (2nd generation).

Apple TV 4K continues to be your ultimate home hub and entertainment system

The new Apple TV 4K will continue to work well with many HomeKit accessories that you’ve set up, and with the built-in Home Hub feature, users can control those accessories all in one place.

The new Apple TV 4K also continues to offer the same experience that you’ve come to know and love, including listening to spatial audio tracks in Apple Music, watching the latest shows/movies from Apple TV (service), and even performing workouts that Apple Fitness+ offers. Of course, you could access a wide variety of third-party apps and services on Apple TV 4K like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+.

Pricing / Availability

The new Apple TV 4K starts a bit higher at $299. Pre-orders for the new Apple TV 4K begin today, and it will be available on Friday, November 13. The updated Siri Remote is also available to purchase separately, and it’s compatible with Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

Precision Finding enabled by the updated Siri Remote requires these iPhone models:

iPhone Duo

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 or later (excluding iPhone 17e)

Now, I’m aware that the new starting price may turn off some people, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. At the beginning of this year, Apple had two Apple TV 4K models: a 64GB Wi-Fi model at $129 and a 128GB Wi-Fi+Ethernet model at $149. Then, later in June, Apple raised prices to $199 and $249, respectively. With today’s update, Apple now sells only one model, which is the 128GB model with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet, which is now priced at $299, as mentioned before. While the starting price went up significantly in one year, you’d arguably pay for more storage and new features.

If you have a 2022 third-generation Apple TV 4K model, I don’t see the need for an upgrade, but if users with an earlier model such as the first-generation model or even older, this should be a very huge upgrade for you.

Video

Here’s Apple’s official video that summarizes everything new about Apple TV 4K: