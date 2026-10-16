Earlier this morning, pre-orders for the iPhone Duo went live. You’d set up your alarms the night before to wake yourself up. You skipped brushing your teeth and went straight to your computer or mobile device to have your pre-order up and ready. You tried as quickly as possible to get your pre-orders in, but lo and behold, Apple’s first foldable phone was immediately back-ordered within the first minutes since pre-orders opened. Some people may get lucky with getting their orders in on time, but for the rest of us, we may not be able to get one in time for Christmas.

In fact, at the time of this writing, estimated shipping dates for the iPhone Duo for all configurations have been pushed to January 25. Some countries have even seen further shipping delays slipping into February or March. It’s very likely the demand for the iPhone Duo has far exceeded the initial supply, and it’s been reported that Apple may have production issues related to the advanced hinge mechanism. Those issues have likely contributed to the supply shortages that Apple is facing right now. It should come as no surprise that the iPhone Duo has been Apple’s next big thing in the iPhone’s history, as it features an all-new form factor that Apple is ushering in for the first time. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen significantly long wait times for an iPhone. In fact, due to manufacturing difficulties, the white iPhone 4 wasn’t released until around April 28, 2011 – nearly 10 months after it was announced. Whenever Apple brings a more radical design for an iPhone, stronger demand combined with longer wait times are bound to happen, as we also saw with the iPhone X from 2017.

Apple even shared with CNBC that the initial pre-order demand was “nothing short of extraordinary”; they also added:

“We are working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers’ hands as quickly as possible, and we will continue accepting orders online.”

It’s clear that the iPhone Duo has received a lot of hype, so much so that scalpers on eBay have been reselling their iPhone Duo pre-orders for asking prices as high as $10,000.

BAM! We already have confirmed Sold listings of the iPhone Duo on eBay for $4,400-$4,900. The price will only rise over the course of this week! https://t.co/CVtFQCXt4s pic.twitter.com/SENGkj0FjN — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) October 16, 2026

If you were hoping to get a pickup option, that option has now been disabled, as Apple says to check back on October 24. Still, don’t be surprised if the initial stock at your local Apple Store will be sold out by the time you visit there.

Have you pre-ordered an iPhone Duo? If so, are you disappointed that you won’t be able to receive your iPhone Duo before the end of the year? Which configuration did you choose? Sound off in the comments below, and bookmark this page for more Apple-related stories and deals.