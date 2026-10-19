Today, Apple has started rolling out the Release Candidate versions of iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2, macOS 27.2 Golden Gate, watchOS 27.2, and visionOS 27.2 to developers. These updates come almost one week after the release of the fourth beta software for these versions. We can expect versions 27.2 to be released to the public by the end of this month.

Here are the build numbers for the RC:

iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2 RC: 24B115

macOS Golden Gate 27.2 RC: 26B118

watchOS 27.2 RC: 24S116

tvOS 27.2 RC: 24K120

visionOS 27.2 RC: 24N118

iOS 27.2 beta 1 brought the all-new Apple Health experience, including features such as Longevity, Readiness, Insights, and more. You can read more about the new health features here. watchOS 27.2 beta 2 brought back the app switcher with a different gesture, a feature that was removed with the debut of watchOS 27.0. iOS 27.2 beta 4 added a new Music icon, and removed the aforementioned new health interface.

Apple is also skipping the betas for the .1 releases, with iOS 27.1 said to be running on the new iPhone Duo when it launches later this week.

Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more features in these updates? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!