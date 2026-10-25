Mark Gurman from Bloomberg published the latest weekly edition of his Power On newsletter earlier this morning, where he stated that Apple will unveil several new Macs on Wednesday, October 28. This should come as no surprise since Apple sent out invites for its “Pro and tell” Apple experience to several press members, which will take place in Los Angeles, CA.

To recap, these are the new Macs we expect to see on that day:

iMac with M6 chip

Entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip

Higher-end MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreens

For both the iMac and the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, they will simply be spec bumps, but for the higher-end MacBook Pro, Gurman reiterated that those machines will be slightly redesigned with a Dynamic Island in place of the notch, and they will continue to feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Gurman has no word on which day Apple will upgrade the iPad mini to an OLED, but I’d bet that it would be the day before (Tuesday, October 27), and here’s why.

In the past, whenever Apple holds an Apple Experience on Wednesday for press members to get their hands on the newly announced products, Apple would sometimes have back-to-back product announcements that lead up to an Apple Experience. In October 2024, Apple held an Apple Experience in Los Angeles after they announced these Macs:

Monday, October 28 – iMac with M4 chip

Tuesday, October 29 – Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips

Wednesday, October 30 – MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.

Apple also held another Apple Experience in New York back in March of this year after they announced these new products:

Monday, March 2 – iPhone 17e and iPad Air with M4 chip

Tuesday, March 3 – MacBook Air with M5 chip, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and two new Studio Display models

Wednesday, March 4 – MacBook Neo

Also, here’s another interesting fact that would make history repeat itself. On October 23, 2012, Apple unveiled the redesigned iMac, the first 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, and the original iPad mini. So in a similar way, Apple would be announcing upgraded versions of those same devices this week.

This is definitely going to be an exciting week for Apple. Make sure you bookmark this site and follow our socials so you can stay up to date with the latest news and deals about Apple.