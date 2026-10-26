Earlier this morning, Apple unveiled the iPad mini with the A20 Pro chip, which packs a larger 8.5-inch display that’s now OLED, and if you look closely, you’ll see that pre-orders will begin on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:10 a.m. PT. Now, why this unusual time?

Last week, Apple sent out invites to its “Pro and tell” Apple Experience that will take place this Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, and since the event will start at 10:00 a.m. PT, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg believes that Apple will have an in-person presentation there to showcase the OLED MacBook Pro, and it’s likely that Apple’s CEO John Ternus will come up to the stage to make that announcement along with a brief product introduction video. Since the presentation is expected to have a running time of no more than around 10 minutes, pre-orders will start ten minutes after for the iPad mini and likely all the other products that Apple will announce this week. So it’s likely that we could see the announcement of the M6 iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow, and as mentioned before, Apple will save the best for last by debuting the OLED MacBook Pro the day after tomorrow.

Apple did something similar for the week of March 2 of this year. On Monday, Apple introduced the iPhone 17e and the M4 iPad Air. On Tuesday, Apple introduced the M5 MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro/M5 Max chips. On Wednesday, Apple held a brief in-person presentation at its Apple Experience in New York at 9:00 a.m. ET, where Apple debuted the MacBook Neo. At 9:15 a.m. ET, Apple opened up pre-orders for all of its products that were announced that week. (Apple did mention this specific pre-order time in its press releases for those products.)

One thing to consider is that the new iPad mini was announced today at 6:00 a.m. PT, and it’s likely that the M6 iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro will be announced tomorrow at that same time. But for the OLED MacBook Pro, we may have to wait a bit longer for the announcement to come out at 10:00 a.m. PT, which is the time that Apple’s WWDC keynotes and iPhone events have also begun in the past.

It will certainly be worth the excitement and hype, so make sure you bookmark this site to get the latest news about this week’s announcements.