About a month ago, Apple unveiled the all-new Apple HomeView, which the company touted as the ideal entertainment hub for the home as well as the ecosystem of HomeKit-enabled devices. We’re less than two days away from Apple officially launching the Apple HomeView. While it will come bundled with several apps in its own software, what remains vague is how streaming videos will work on Apple HomeView.

If you take a look at the product’s tech specs page, you’ll see that the Apple TV app is listed as one of the apps available from iPhone, rather than as one of the built-in apps. So this could mean that you wouldn’t be able to watch original Apple TV content directly on your Apple HomeView, so you may need to AirPlay from your iPhone to the Apple HomeView. Additionally, if you read the fine print, you’ll see that it will support third-party audio and video apps, but Apple didn’t specifically explain how those apps will work.

That is, until recently, when Apple updated its CarPlay Developer Guide, which explains that third-party audio-and video-streaming apps will be compatible with Apple HomeView as long as they support CarPlay. Here’s what the documentation says:

CarPlay audio and video apps also work on Apple HomeView without requiring you to make any modifications to your app. […] Apps with CarPlay audio app (CarPlay framework) or CarPlay video app entitlements appear on Apple HomeView.

To bring you up to speed, this year’s release of iOS 27 recently introduced video CarPlay apps, which allow users to find and watch videos directly on their CarPlay display, similar to something like the Tesla Theater mode. However, it’s up to the developers on whether they would bring CarPlay support to their video apps, and since it could take even longer for automakers to fully adopt CarPlay’s video feature, this would give little incentive for developers to fully utilize the new CarPlay video APIs.

However, since every home could really afford the Apple HomeView, its potential mainstream appeal could motivate developers to make their audio and video apps work for the Apple HomeView by simply adopting CarPlay support. It will be a matter of time to see whether our favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube will actually come to the Apple HomeView, but so far, this has got to be one of Apple’s most interesting products we’ve seen in years, since there are still so many details to find out. The embargo for the initial unboxing and review videos could be lifted as soon as tomorrow morning, so we won’t have to wait too long to see how the Apple HomeView will work.

As mentioned before, the Apple HomeView will have its own operating system that’s based on tvOS, and it will be generically called the “HomeView Software”. Additionally, the Apple HomeView will come with version 26.5 at launch, so users will need to update to the latest HomeView Software version, as well as an iPhone or iPad running iOS 27.2 or iPadOS 27.2, to set up the Apple HomeView. Apple HomeView will officially launch on November 13.

Will you be picking up the Apple HomeView? Sound off in the comments below.