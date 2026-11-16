With today’s rollout of the second beta of iOS 27.3, along with other software updates of version 27.3, Apple will soon enable users to unlock usage quotas for both Apple Intelligence and Siri AI through an iCloud+ plan. What does this mean?

Basic Siri requests, such as opening apps, checking the weather, and playing music, will not count toward your usage limits; however, more contextual requests will count toward your usage limits since “they rely on powerful server models.”

According to the support document that Apple published, these are the non-exhaustive features that could rely on powerful server models:

Siri AI

Intelligent Photo Editing Tools and Image Playground

AFM Cloud and Cloud Pro models

Third-party apps that use Apple Foundation Models in Private Cloud Compute

Additionally, if you’ve had a HomeKit security camera system, some Home-related Apple Intelligence features, such as video summaries, will be available to the maximum number of cameras depending on the plan:

2TB: up to 1 camera

6TB: up to 2 cameras

12TB: up to 5 cameras

It’s also worth noting that those usage quotas will be per Apple device you own, not per account. In other words, each personal Apple device (Mac/iPhone/iPad) will have its own allowances. If you’re concerned about maxing out your limits for the day, the feature that you’re using will alert you if you’re nearing your cap for the day. If you happen to max out your quota, then you can continue to proceed with only basic Siri requests until the end of the day, when the limits will reset for the next day, and remaining limits do not carry over.

Here are the increased daily limits for each existing iCloud+ plan in the U.S.:

50 GB $0.99 Standard limits 200 GB $2.99 Up to 2x 2 TB $9.99 Up to 5x 6 TB $29.99 Up to 10x 12 TB $59.99 Up to 20x

Last, but not least, the usage limits unlocked by iCloud+ are shared across all of the Apple devices enrolled in your Apple account, even for family members on a family-shared plan.

Apple Intelligence has had a rocky start, and Siri AI is still in its infancy, but with improvements down the road, this is essential information that you should know if you want to take full advantage of these features. Will you be investing in a higher-tier iCloud+ plan for the most powerful and contextual intelligent features? Let us know in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.