With the recent betas of iOS 27.3, along with other platform releases of 27.3, Apple News+ is expanding its Puzzles section to even more countries: the United Kingdom, Australia, and French Canada. However, not all countries will receive the same games as in the U.S. Specifically, these countries will have access to the following games:

United Kingdom: the full-size daily (15×15) crossword, the crossword mini (5×5 grid, typically), and Sudoku

the full-size daily (15×15) crossword, the crossword mini (5×5 grid, typically), and Sudoku Australia: the full-size daily crossword, the crossword mini, Sudoku, Quartiles, and Emoji Game.

the full-size daily crossword, the crossword mini, Sudoku, Quartiles, and Emoji Game. Canada (French): Quartiles and Emoji Game

Most puzzle solvers should be quite familiar with how to solve crosswords and Sudoku puzzles from other news publishers such as The New York Times, but both Quartiles and Emoji Game are original puzzles from Apple News+. In summary, Quartiles is Apple’s take on both NYT’s Connections and Spelling Bee, where your goal is to find five main words, or quartiles, which can be formed using four tiles, and reach Expert Rank by earning 100 points. Each tile has 2-4 letters, and the more tiles that form a valid word, the higher the points. Any word can be formed by up to four tiles. EmojiGame is where you fill in the blanks of three phrases using six sets of emojis and solve the puzzle with the fewest number of moves as you can. Moving a set of emojis to an empty blank or expanding a clue counts toward your number of points. Be careful, some emojis may have different meanings, making the puzzle even more mind-boggling for even the average solver.

As a regular News+ subscriber, I’ve always been an avid puzzle solver, so I’m glad to see these games expand to even more countries.

iOS 27.3, along with other 27.3 software releases, is expected to launch to the public in December.

Will you be trying out these puzzles if you live in any of these countries? Let us know in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.