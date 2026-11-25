Earlier this week, we reported that Apple is planning to launch new (PRODUCT) RED versions of some of its products and accessories on December 1, which happens to be World AIDS Day. It now appears that Apple will host a special session at its SoHo store in Manhattan on that day at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. This special event will be hosted by Apple senior director Alisha Johnson Wilder, who will be joined by these people:

Kate Charles, (RED) managing director

Iman, (RED) advisory board member

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing chief

As you may know, this year marks the 20th anniversary since Apple partnered with (RED) to spread awareness of AIDS in Africa, and the way Apple has done this is to offer (PRODUCT) RED versions of its products. When people buy any of those products, part of the proceeds will be donated to the Global Fund to fight this disease. This started with the second-generation iPod nano (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition back in October 2006, and since then Apple has offered (RED) versions of some of the standard iPhone models, Apple Watch models, and even Apple’s own accessories in the past.

Apple will certainly commemorate this special milestone and reflect on the progress it has made in this upcoming session, and to complement this celebration, Apple is expected to announce these (RED) versions of its following products on that day:

HomePod mini 2

AirPods Max

Wrist Strap

Apple Watch Sport Band

There may also be a special edition of the AirTag 2 with hints of red, according to a source who reached out to 9to5Mac.

This year is not over yet, but it looks like we get one more product launch before we conclude the year. Will you be picking up any of these products when they come out? Sound off in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.