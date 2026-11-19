Late last month, we reported that Walmart had added Apple Pay support to its iOS app and website. Now it seems as though support for Apple Pay is only available exclusively inside Walmart retail stores.

Over the last several days, I have personally been watching and keeping up to date with the Walmart app and website and support for Apple Pay has yet to return to the app or Walmart’s website.

In the “Payment method” section of the checkout page on Walmart’s app and website, it no longer lists Apple Pay as an accepted payment method where it previously did. Not only that, but it doesn’t show up under the “Other ways to pay” or “More ways to pay” sections of the checkout page either.

As for why Apple Pay support was removed from the Walmart app and website is currently unclear. It could have been a temporary experiment and something Walmart could come back to at some point, or perhaps it is a payment method the company simply no longer wanted on its online services.

This is not the first time a major retailer has done this.

Back in 2021, JCPenney’s app and website had an on-and-off-again relationship with Apple Pay, and to this day in 2026, the company’s app and website do not accept it.

The good news is that Walmart stores still accept Apple Pay and the payment method has acquired new merchants this year alone such as Books-A-Million’s (BAM) website, Hobby Lobby stores, and the midwest grocery store chain Fareway got support for it on its online shopping service too.

What are your thoughts on this change to the Walmart app and website, with it losing support for Apple Pay? Will it impact your holiday season shopping this year? Comment below or let us know on X at @appleosophy.