Earlier this month, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claimed that Apple would have two major product launches this month. Of course, the first product launch came and went when Apple unveiled the new Apple TV 4K, the HomePod mini 2, and the all-new Apple HomeView. Now, Gurman posted on X that Apple is now inviting press members to another ‘Apple Experience’ that will take place in Los Angeles, CA, on October 28. Gurman says that this special event will be an “all-day product launch experience”, where press members are expected to get their hands on the upcoming Macs and iPad mini.

Apple is now inviting some media to an all-day product launch experience on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. This is for the touch-screen MacBooks, iPad mini, M6 Macs. https://t.co/6r4yyWiVr1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 15, 2026

Apple previously invited press members to an Apple Experience at the same location earlier this year to showcase the Apple Creator Studio bundle.

This corroborates his previous report that Apple will have a second product launch happening “on or around” Tuesday, October 27, where he expected the company to have both an online video presentation as well as a hands-on experience, although it remains to be seen whether Apple will actually announce those products on October 28 or the day before.

Of course, the products we’re expecting to see are the following:

OLED iPad mini with an all-new design that’s water-resistant

14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip (same design as current iteration)

24-inch iMac with the M6 chip (same design as current iteration, could offer new colors)

OLED MacBook Pro models with thinner designs and touchscreen displays

Gurman also stated in his latest podcast that Apple could launch the OLED MacBook Pro models on Friday, November 6. Gurman didn’t specify the release dates for either the iPad mini or the rest of the upcoming Macs, but those could be launched on November 6 as well. He also stated that Apple has tested both 60Hz and 120Hz OLED displays for the upcoming iPad mini model, although he hasn’t found out whether the next iPad mini will actually adopt ProMotion or not.

Only time will tell, but Friday, October 23, will mark the start of potentially back-to-back product releases from Apple:

October 23 : iPhone Duo

: iPhone Duo October 30 : HomePod mini 2

: HomePod mini 2 November 6 : OLED MacBook Pro

: OLED MacBook Pro November 13: Apple TV 4K and HomeView.

It’s definitely going to be another packed season of new Apple product releases.