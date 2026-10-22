In case you missed it, tomorrow (October 23) will be the official launch day for the highly anticipated iPhone Duo. Not only that, but the iPhone Duo launch will be the first of Apple’s back-to-back product launches over the course of the next four weeks. Starting this week, Apple will launch at least one new product every week, so here are all the products that Apple will launch every Friday:

October 23: iPhone Duo – Apple’s first foldable smartphone features a 5.4-inch outer display, a 7.6-inch folding display, the latest A20 Pro chip, and a titanium folding design, all starting at $1,999. The iPhone Duo went immediately backordered once pre-orders went live last Friday, with shipping delays going into January 2027.

iPhone Duo – Apple’s first foldable smartphone features a 5.4-inch outer display, a 7.6-inch folding display, the latest A20 Pro chip, and a titanium folding design, all starting at $1,999. The iPhone Duo went immediately backordered once pre-orders went live last Friday, with shipping delays going into January 2027. October 30: HomePod mini 2 – Apple’s first update to the HomePod mini in six years. It comes in white, pink, blue, green, and midnight, and it’s powered by the S10 chip and Siri AI. It will be available for $149.

HomePod mini 2 – Apple’s first update to the HomePod mini in six years. It comes in white, pink, blue, green, and midnight, and it’s powered by the S10 chip and Siri AI. It will be available for $149. November 6: M6 iMac, OLED iPad mini, M6 MacBook Pro, and OLED MacBook Pro with touchscreen displays – Both the iMac and the base 14-inch MacBook Pro are expected to get the M6 chip and retain their current designs. The iPad mini is expected to get the A20 Pro chip, a more water-resistant design, and a slightly larger OLED display. Finally, the higher-end MacBook Pro models are expected to get even thinner and feature tandem OLED touchscreen displays and the M5 Pro / M5 Max chips.

M6 iMac, OLED iPad mini, M6 MacBook Pro, and OLED MacBook Pro with touchscreen displays – Both the iMac and the base 14-inch MacBook Pro are expected to get the M6 chip and retain their current designs. The iPad mini is expected to get the A20 Pro chip, a more water-resistant design, and a slightly larger OLED display. Finally, the higher-end MacBook Pro models are expected to get even thinner and feature tandem OLED touchscreen displays and the M5 Pro / M5 Max chips. November 13: Apple TV 4K (4th generation) and Apple HomeView – The Apple TV 4K got updated with built-in far-field microphones, Siri AI, the A19 chip, and support for a more immersive surround sound experience when paired with four HomePods.* It will be available for $299. The Apple HomeView is the latest ultimate home hub solution that’s made for the family. It’s the ultimate device for entertainment and managing your smart home accessories – all for $299.

As you can see, Apple is going to have a really huge season ahead with four consecutive weeks of product launches. Some of these products are particularly exciting with their new designs to get your hands on, especially the Apple HomeView and the OLED iPad mini/MacBook Pro. Will you be picking any of these products up? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay updated with the latest news, deals, and stories about Apple.